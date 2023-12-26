Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 295,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 332,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,204. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

