Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.5% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

NOC stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.45. 105,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.