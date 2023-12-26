Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,319 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. 22,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,293. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.