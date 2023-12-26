NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 58,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.