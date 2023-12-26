NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,266,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXL traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $104.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,472. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

