NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $505,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 553,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

