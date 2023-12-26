NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,373 Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 189,665 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,261,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,861 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,660,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 209,137 shares during the period. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 73,150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.77.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

