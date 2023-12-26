NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 6,543 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 604,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,493,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,023 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,313,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 227,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 203,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 273,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,615. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

