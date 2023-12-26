NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,473 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. 1,691,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.