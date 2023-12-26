Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Position Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,934 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 146,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

