Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,577. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on CPT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

