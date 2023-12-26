Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. United Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.08. 151,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,819. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

