Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX remained flat at $49.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,244,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.55. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

