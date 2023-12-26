Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 71,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. 110,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

