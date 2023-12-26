SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

