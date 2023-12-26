Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 81,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 122,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,109. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.