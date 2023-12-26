Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,410 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $73.36 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,385. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

