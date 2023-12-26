Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.41. 379,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,550. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

