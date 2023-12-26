Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.1 %

BMY traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. 4,894,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.