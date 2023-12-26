Proficio Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after purchasing an additional 320,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,032,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,552,000 after purchasing an additional 359,562 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.45. 308,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

