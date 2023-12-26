Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,556,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

