Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 210,603 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $87,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. UBS Group cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

