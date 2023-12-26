Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 87 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $848.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $818.19 and its 200-day moving average is $797.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $887.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

