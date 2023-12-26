Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,126.41. The stock had a trading volume of 472,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $956.55 and its 200 day moving average is $896.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

