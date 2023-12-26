Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204,718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 1,468,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

