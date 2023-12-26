Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 38,360 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $149.02. The company had a trading volume of 382,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,156. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

