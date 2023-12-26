Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 85,096 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 943,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 85,096 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

