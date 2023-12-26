Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607,188 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

