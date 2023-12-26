Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $28.42 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,302 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.75. 531,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.