New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYMTN stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 3,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,675. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
