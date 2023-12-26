Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 822,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$9.48.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6550445 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SES shares. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

