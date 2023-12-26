NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$122.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

