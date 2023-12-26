First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE FCR traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.86. 3,044,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,009. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The business had revenue of C$168.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

