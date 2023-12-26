First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of TSE:FN traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.09. 49,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.60 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.1115926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 125,962 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.82 per share, with a total value of C$4,763,882.84. Insiders have bought 455,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,827,223 in the last 90 days. 71.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

