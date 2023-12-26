Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 22,760 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

KEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 1,899,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,731,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

