Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hess by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hess by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.18.

HES traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $146.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

