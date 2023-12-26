Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the second quarter valued at about $221,501,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,997,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after buying an additional 349,002 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,836,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after buying an additional 65,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after buying an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 797,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,778. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

