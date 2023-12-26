Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Invests $224,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

