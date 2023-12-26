Vermilion Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

VET traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$24.54.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$575.50 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.5671642 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vermilion Energy

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.