Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. 2,179,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,305. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

