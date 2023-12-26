Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of Acadian Timber stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.97. 4,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.93. The firm has a market cap of C$291.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.88. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$14.76 and a 1-year high of C$18.69.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$26.59 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.8096374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CSFB raised their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

