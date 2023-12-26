CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Announces Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
CareCloud Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 4,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.