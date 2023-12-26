First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBTT stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

About First Bankers Trustshares

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

