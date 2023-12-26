First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First Bankers Trustshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance
Shares of FBTT stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. First Bankers Trustshares has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $23.59.
About First Bankers Trustshares
