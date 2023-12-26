DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 153,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,598. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 100.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 96,122 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after buying an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRH

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.