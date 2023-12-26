Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces $0.10 None Dividend

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GECC remained flat at $10.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 40.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Elm Capital news, major shareholder Great Elm Group, Inc. bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,520,560 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,628. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,367,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Elm Capital

About Great Elm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.