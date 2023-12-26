Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.35 (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 2.35 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $9.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Pontiac Bancorp Price Performance
PONT stock remained flat at $467.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.77. Pontiac Bancorp has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00.
