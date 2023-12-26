Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.82. 55,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

