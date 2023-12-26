Caprock Group LLC Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $169.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,840. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

