4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.70. 320,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,634. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.04 and its 200-day moving average is $216.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

