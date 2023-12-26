Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.35. 708,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,978. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $573.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.